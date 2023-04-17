TCU RB Kendre Miller visiting the Jaguars on Monday

TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendré Miller spent Monday visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars, he revealed on social media.

Miller previously met with the Jaguars at the TCU Pro Day, although he didn’t participate in the event due to a knee injury suffered in the Fiesta Bowl.

The 5’11, 215-pound running back finished his final season at TCU with 1,399 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Due to his injury, Miller hasn’t participated in testing drills in the lead up to the draft. In the latest seven-round mock draft from ESPN’s Jordan Reid, Miller was projected to land in the fourth round.

While the Jaguars have a starting running back in place with 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne Jr., the team has spent time in the offseason trying to upgrade the rest of its backfield. Jacksonville previously added D’Ernest Johnson in free agency, re-signed JaMycal Hasty, and has brought in multiple running back prospects for visits. The team also has 2022 fifth-round pick Snoop Conner on the roster.

