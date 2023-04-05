TCU’s Quentin Johnston could be another WR falling right into Cowboys’ lap

In 2020, the mere mention of such a preposterous idea was almost laughable. CeeDee Lamb was widely regarded as the top receiver prospect in a fairly impressive receiver class. He was a top-10 candidate and as such, not a realistic option to fall to the Cowboys at 17.

In the countless scenarios the Dallas draft team practiced leading up to the draft, not one of them entertained the idea of Lamb falling into their laps. Yet when the Cowboys went on the clock that fateful Thursday evening, there was Lamb, staring them in the face.

Quentin Johnston, could find a similar fate in the 2023 draft. Regarded early on as the top WR prospect in the class, Johnston has seen his stock take a concerning dip.

Dane Brugler, one of the more plugged in and respected draft analysts today, rated Johnston 29th on his most recent big board. Johnston didn’t just miss out on WR1 status, but he was all the way at WR4 in The Athletic’s position rankings.

Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jalin Hyatt all rated above Johnston and could ultimately get selected before the former TCU star receiver. Much like in 2020 when Lamb was unceremoniously leap-frogged by a pair of vastly different prospects, the same could happen to Johnston in 2023.

Different flavors of ice cream

A popular comparison when discussing prospect preferences in Cowboys Nation is ice cream flavors and favorites. Some people like chocolate, some mint chip, some cookie dough, etc… When there are multiple high quality options available, specific taste preferences become the deciding factor.

In 2020, it was more about the type of receiver than the quality. Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy were all well regarded players. They were also stylistically very different.

Jeudy was surgical in his route running and could create separation with a snap of the fingers. Ruggs was a burner and big-`play machine. Lamb was more of an all-around prospect who thrived on yards after the catch.

The Raiders craved speed. They saw what Tyreek Hill was doing in Kansas City and wanted their own game-breaker on offense so they picked Ruggs. The Broncos wanted easy targets. They saw the separation Juedy created and felt he could make things easy for his quarterback so they picked the other Alabama receiver.

Both teams had a “type” they were looking for so they picked the ice cream that best matched with their particular tastes.

In much the same way teams in 2023 could prefer a flavor different from Johnston.

Addison is a Biletnikoff winner (best WR in the country) and precision three-level route runner working with a full route tree. Smith-Njigba is a similarly polished route-runner but he’s much more densely built and able to create yards after contact. Both are high floor players who are polished and ready for the NFL.

As for the home- run hitter, Hyatt is the burner of the bunch. Also a Biletnikoff winner, Hyatt produced 15 touchdowns and a 18.9 yards per reception rate in 2022 playing both inside and outside.

Why Johnston won’t slip

At face value, Johnston is the complete package at receiver. Standing nearly 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, he ran a 4.48 40 and put up a 9.71 vertical and 9.9 broad jump at his pro day. In a draft class dominated by small receivers, Johnston stands out in more ways than one.

Quentin Johnston is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.60 RAS out of a possible 10.00 after his pro day (with projected splits). This ranked 120 out of 2989 WR from 1987 to 2023.

Johnston was regarded as TCU’s top weapon in their 2022 playoff run. He was a threat at all three levels with the strength to break tackles and the speed to avoid defenders altogether.

Unlike most of the prospects in the class, Johnston has the size and strength to play the X receiver in the NFL.

He’s one of the most physically gifted players in the class who holds one of the best upsides as a prospect.

Why would Johnston slip?

For as impressive as Johnston is on paper, he has questions regarding his physicality and concentration. Johnston doesn’t play up to size and has struggled against press coverage and physical corners causing some to question if he really can play the X at the next level.

He also lacks aggressiveness in contested ball situations. He doesn’t win 50-50 situations like one would expect and suffers from drops in both contested and uncontested situations. He impressed with his sub-4.5 speed at his pro day but that extra gear doesn’t always show up on the field.

He’s not as good against man coverage as he is in zone which may minimize his impact at the next level.

Teams looking for specific traits could very well prefer different options. Hyatt is the clear deep threat with skins on the wall. Addison is the three-level playmaker who can put on a clinic in creating separation. Smith-Njigba is a route-runner and workhorse who is one of the most NFL-ready prospects in years.

If teams are unconvinced Johnston has the physicality to win against press at the X spot, he loses a big advantage he has over his potential first-round peers.

Much like Lamb in 2020, Johnston looks like the best-rounded prospect in his class. Yet, he may still slip because, other than size, he doesn’t have one defining characteristic to lean on.

Never too many weapons

Since the trade for Brandin Cooks in March, the Cowboys don’t have a glaring need at receiver. With Lamb and Michael Gallup on staff, they are already three deep at the position. But the prospect of Johnston wearing a star for the next five seasons may be too good to pass up for the Dallas draft room.

When the Cowboys drafted Lamb they had two 1,000 yard receivers already. They just committed a new contract to Amari Cooper and had Gallup coming off his best season as a pro. Said McCarthy at the time, “You can’t have enough playmakers.”

Quentin Johnston

But much can change in a short period of time. Cooks is only under contract for two seasons and Gallup has yet to rebound from his ACL injury.

In two seasons, the Cowboys could be without either WR and would need to add a good outside threat to pair with Lamb. By then, Lamb will likely to be one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL so having a high-end player alongside him playing on a rookie deal is financially prudent.

If Johnston somehow fell to 26, many will agree he falls under “shut and take my money” status.

Unlike 2020, Dallas is doing their due diligence with this prospect. They have made Johnston one of their official visitors this month and appear to be preparing just in case.

As discussed before, the Cowboys have positioned themselves to be opportunistic this draft cycle because of their activity earlier in the offseason. If a deal falls into their laps they stand ready to pounce. Johnston could be that deal.

