TCU’s Quentin Johnston is the best WR prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class

It’s not Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has just four receptions for 36 yards this season, and missed another game due to injury this week.

It’s not LSU’s Kayshon Boutte, who’s averaging just 7.6 yards per reception this season, and finally caught his first touchdown of the year on Saturday.

It’s not even USC’s Jordan Addison, who has been everything the Trojans hoped he would be when he transferred from Pitt after winning last year’s Biletnikoff Award.

No, the best wide receiver prospect in the 2023 NFL draft plays in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU’s Quentin Johnston was already a frequent resident of early 2023 mock drafts, most often sneaking into the latter part of the first round in such preseason projections. But his breakout performance in Saturday’s 38-31 road win over previously undefeated No. 19 Kansas was a reminder that his complete skill set should have him at the top of everyone’s receiver rankings.

Johnston racked up 201 yards on 14 receptions against the Jayhawks, including a 24-yard touchdown that showed off Johnston’s impressive combination of size, athleticism, physicality and body control:

Not even blatant pass interference could stop Johnston from reeling in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes. The skills on display there, as well as his ability to make such a huge play in a clutch moment with the game on the line, should have NFL scouts daydreaming about what he’s capable of at the next level.

This 6-4, 215-pound junior checks every box when it comes to projecting the traits of a potential No. 1 receiver in the NFL. If he keeps putting together performances like the one we saw Saturday, don’t be surprised if he’s the first pass-catcher off the board come next April.

