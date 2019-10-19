TCU QB Max Duggan reels off incredible 46-yard TD run (Video)

TCU QB Max Duggan had one of the better touchdown runs you will ever see. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Max Duggan would not be denied.

The freshman emerged as TCU’s top option at quarterback as the season has progressed, and he showed why with a remarkable touchdown run against Kansas State on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With his team trailing 17-10 midway through the third quarter, Duggan reeled off a game-tying 46-yard touchdown run that will be all over the weekend highlight reels. Duggan faked to his running back, took off to the left, bounced off several defenders and delivered a lethal stiff-arm en route to the end zone.

MAX DUGGAN WITH THE STIFF ARM 😱



His 46-yard TD run ties the game for @TCUFootball 💪 pic.twitter.com/SaCKpzuFIL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 19, 2019

The touchdown by Duggan tied the score at 17-17, but Kansas State went on to win the game, 24-17.

The Wildcats scored the winning touchdown, a three-yard run by QB Skylar Thompson, with 2:45 to play. Thompson’s touchdown capped off a 95-yard drive by Kansas State. The biggest play (other than the touchdown) was a 61-yard scamper by Thompson.

Kansas State improved to 4-2 with the win while TCU dropped to 3-3.

More from Yahoo Sports: