Each TCU player received more than $650 in gifts for playing in the Fiesta Bowl. What did they get?

It’s customary for participating players to receive gifts when they play in college bowl games.

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is no exception.

So what did the TCU players receive? No not, free home rentals from Vrbo, the title sponsor of the bowl game.

According to the bowl game’s media relations staff, each player received:

▪ Blackstone 22” Electric Tabletop Griddle

▪ Yeti Roadie

▪ HidrateSpark Pro Insulated Bottle

▪ Nike Backpack

The Star-Telegram used Amazon for pricing for each of the items. Those prices were: $275 for the griddle, $250 for the Yeti cooler, $79 for the insulated bottle, $67 Nike backpack,

That’s a total of $671.

TCU also gifted the Horned Frogs with a special holiday box that included TCU clothing, including t-shirts and more. The players also were guests at the Buccaneers-Cardinals NFL game on Christmas night at State Farm Stadium.

TCU plays Michigan on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals.