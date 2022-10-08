TCU outlasts Kansas in battle of Big 12 unbeatens

Unlikely unbeaten schools put on a dazzling college football show on Saturday in Lawrence, Ks.

In the end, TCU outlasted Kansas, 38-31, in a Big 12 thriller.

The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) got three TD passes from Max Duggan, who went 23-of-33 passing for 308 yards.

On the Kansas side, Heisman candidate Jalon Daniels was injured in the first half. Jason Bean came on and was brilliant. Bean, who started last year, was 16-of-24 for 262 yards and 4 TD passes.

Kansas (5-1, 2-1) did not blink when Daniels went out and Bean led the offense in step.

The winning touchdown came with 1:38 left when Duggan hit Quentin Johnston, who made his 14th catch of the game.

The pass was good for 24 yards and the game-winning score.

Johnson had 206 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Kansas’ last gasp ended on an incompletion. There appeared to be pass interference on the play by TCU but it was not flagged.

This catch by Quentin Skinner 🤯@KU_Football pic.twitter.com/kQ2lwrOVVc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire