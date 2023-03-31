TCU OL Steve Avila could be the best-case scenario for the Raiders in Round 2

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they created a three-round mock draft for every team in the AFC West. For the Raiders, they had the team picking QB Will Levis at No. 7. That pick has been discussed a ton over the last few weeks, but who is their best possible pick at No. 38?

PFF had the Raiders selecting TCU OL Steve Avila in the second round and that would be a home-run pick by Las Vegas. Here is what the site about to say about the Big-12 star:

Avila has improved as a pass-blocker in each of the past three seasons and allowed just 11 total pressures — and no sacks — from 540 pass-blocking snaps in 2022.

Avila played four different positions on the offensive line for the Horned Frogs over the last three years, but his best grades came inside at guard and center. With the Raiders wanting to get bigger and stronger on the offensive line, Avila seems like a perfect fit as he can blow defenders off the ball with ease.

Avila might just be the best interior offensive lineman in this class and getting him in the second round would be an absolute steal. However, don’t be surprised if this is a possible pick for the Raiders at No. 38 as he would fill a big need on their offense right away.

Related

What has been the best move of the Raiders offseason? Raiders take offensive lineman in Round 1 in latest NFL mock draft Report: Raiders have taken embattled DL Jalen Carter off draft board Raiders to hold joint training camp practices with 49ers Raiders ranked at No. 22 in latest NFL Power Rankings

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire