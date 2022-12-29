TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley breaks down Michigan football defense

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — On Saturday, all eyes will be on the two College Football Playoff semifinal games, and in the first matchup between Michigan football and TCU, the challenge for either team will come when the Horned Frogs are on offense.

The strength-on-strength matchup pits TCU’s vaunted offensive attack, led by Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator Garrett Riley — the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley — and the Wolverine defense, which ranks No. 3 in the nation in yardage per game and No. 4 in the country in scoring defense.

We met up with Riley at TCU’s portion of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl media day and he shared what he’s seen from the Michigan defense on film.

“Very talented, I think they play extremely well together, which is kind of one of the first things that jumps out on tape,” Riley told WolverinesWire. “I think the secondary are very strong. And obviously, up front, their front seven, they do a great job. So I mean, they’re very, very solid and well-coached, you could tell. They’re in position a lot of times and they’ll challenge your guys defensively. I think they expect for them to make one-on-one plays, and you see it happen out there on the perimeter and on the edge.

“So it’s gonna be a fun matchup. And we obviously expect to make those plays on offense.”

Related

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes breaks down Michigan football's line play TCU wide receivers mixed on evaluating Michigan football's secondary TCU players all believe one thing: the Michigan defense is 'physical' TCU’s defensive coordinator is confident about defending Michigan football’s offense

Football games tend to be won in the trenches, and while TCU is loaded at the skill positions, it will need to be stout up front given what the Wolverines present on the defensive line.

For Riley, he believes Michigan’s attack starts with Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins and works outwards from there.

“They are very strong in the interior,” Riley said. “And they certainly provide some pass rush and can be active on the edge as well. And so I think that’s going to be the big thing is just throughout the game — who can kind of get stronger as the game goes on and who doesn’t? To me, it’s kind of strength on strength, to be honest. But I think that’s gonna the real key just as the game goes on, who gets stronger.”

Story continues

Given how multiple Jesse Minter’s defense has been this year, how does one dig in to figure out what Michigan is going to do?

Naturally, the inclination, if you’re TCU, would be to look at the Maryland, Ohio State, and Purdue games, which Riley says was the onus of his study. But, he says he also spent a lot of time looking at the games where the offensive style of Michigan’s opponent was wildly dissimilar from the Horned Frogs’ attack.

“We look at it all, especially when you have this much time, when you can,” Riley said. “You’re always gonna err on looking at people that you think are maybe a little bit more similar to yourself, and how they react to a style like that. So I mean, yeah, you’re always gonna kind of look at that first. But, like I said, when you have this much time, you’re able to look at everything a little bit more than what you typically would.”

Michigan and TCU are set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.

List

Preview and Predictions: Michigan football vs. TCU

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire