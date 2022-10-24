TCU moves into top five, LSU also surges in the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
·2 min read

TCU rises into the top five, replacing Clemson, but the top four remains the same in this week's USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131.

Clemson goes down one spot to No. 6 after struggling against No. 18 Syracuse in an eventual 27-21 win. Trailing 21-10 entering the fourth quarter, the Tigers mounted three scoring drives behind true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, who replaced a struggling DJ Uiagalelei and may have triggered an unwanted quarterback competition.

TCU steps up one spot to No. 5 after climbing out of an 18-point hole to beat No. 21 Kansas State 38-28. While the Wildcats were hampered by injuries, including one that sidelined quarterback Adrian Martinez, the second comeback in as many games against a ranked opponent gives the Horned Frogs the edge over Clemson.

TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) scores a touchdown against Kansas State in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Tennessee join TCU in rounding out the top five. While the Volunteers moved ahead of the Wolverines in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, the re-rank still favors Michigan through eight weeks.

That could quickly change: Tennessee's next two games are against No. 23 Kentucky and the Bulldogs.

LSU is a notable riser after another impressive win. The Tigers reversed a 17-3 deficit early in the second quarter and trounced No. 14 Mississippi 45-20 to rise 10 spots to No. 16. Brian Kelly's first team dropped the opener against Florida State and lost resoundingly to Tennessee but has turned into a genuine threat to win the SEC West.

Other teams climbing up the 1-131 are No. 26 Liberty, which whipped Brigham Young; No. 33 South Carolina, now 5-2 after beating Texas A&M; and No. 45 Duke, which took advantage of six turnovers and beat Miami (Fla.) 45-21 to move within one win of bowl eligibility in coach Mike Elko's debut season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TCU, LSU are big movers in college football's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

