TCU misses NCAA baseball tournament, one season after College World Series appearance

For the first time since 2018, TCU baseball won’t be competing in the NCAA Tournament.

The Horned Frogs learned of their fate Monday when the selection committee had TCU just outside the field as one of the first four teams out.

TCU (33-21, 14-16) put itself on the bubble with a losing record in conference play after being viewed as the favorites in the Big 12. But it’s fair to wonder if the Horned Frogs got snubbed as TCU was No. 39 in RPI and also had a top 35 strength of schedule.

Florida made the field despite being a game over .500. So did Georgia Tech, which had a lower RPI and worse record than the Horned Frogs.

Ultimately it wouldn’t have come down to a decision by a committee if the Horned Frogs were able to handle their business. TCU started the season ranked in the Top 10 following last season’s College World Series appearance and then raced to a historic 13-0 start.

However, TCU would finish the season just 20-21 after the hot start. Finding consistency in conference play ended up being the difference for the Horned Frogs as they were swept by the likes of Oklahoma and Cincinnati and dropped their final regular season series against West Virginia.

The Horned Frogs went 2-2 at the Big 12 tournament last week at Globe Life Field, but it was still wasn’t enough to get TCU into the tournament. Now the program will need to spend the offseason regrouping after a disappointing end to a season that started with so much promise.