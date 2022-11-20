TCU and Michigan survive upset bids: College Football Power Rankings after week 12

Week 12 provided a fantastic football weekend with close games up and down the top 25.

In the Big 12, TCU overcame an eight-point deficit to kick a field goal at the buzzer to beat Baylor and remain undefeated. Like the Horned Frogs, Michigan required a last-minute field goal to overcome a strong performance from Illinois.

Georgia and Ohio State played close ball games as well but came out on top to remain undefeated. The top four stayed the same, and USC took over the No. 5 spot after their win over UCLA and Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina.

What does the remainder of the top 25 look like in this week’s power rankings? Let’s take a look.

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Nov 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) hands the ball off to running back Daijun Edwards (30) during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

This Week: Beat Kentucky, 16-6

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

This Week: Beat Maryland, 43-30

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

Nov 19, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

This Week: Beat Illinois, 19-17

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This Week: Beat Baylor, 29-28

USC Trojans (10-1)

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

This Week: Beat UCLA, 48-45

LSU Tigers (9-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Noah Cain (21) scores a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety Will Boler (21) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

This Week: Beat UAB, 41-10

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

Nov 19, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5), left, linebacker Barrett Carter (0), and defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) dance while signaling safety after sacking Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) in the end zone during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 8

This Week: Beat Miami, 40-10

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 19: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Austin Peay Governors during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last Week: 7

This Week: Beat Austin Peay, 34-0

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (55) celebrates with Oregon Ducks defensive back Bennett Williams (4) after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This Week: Beat Utah, 20-17

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 11

This Week: Beat Rutgers, 55-10

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 15

This Week: Beat West Virginia, 48-31

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball as Boston College Eagles cornerback Jalon Williams (14) defends in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 17

This Week: Beat Boston College, 44-0

Washington Huskies (9-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sam Adams II (28) rushes for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 18

This Week: Beat Colorado, 54-7

Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) rushes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

This Week: Lost to South Carolina, 63-38

Utah Utes (8-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) breaks a tackle during the first half to pick up a first down against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 12

This Week: Lost to Oregon, 20-17

UCLA Bruins (8-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) reacts following the loss against the Southern California Trojans at the Rose Bowl. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 16

This Week: Lost to USC, 48-45

Florida State Seminoles (8-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik McClain (11) celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 19

This Week: Beat Louisiana, 49-17

Texas Longhorns (7-4)

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown Kansas Jayhawks safety Marvin Grant (4) and linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (7) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 21

This Week: Beat Kansas, 55-14

Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the third quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 42-27. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 14

This Week: Lost to Arkansas, 42-27

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) drops a pass as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) defends on fourth down late in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 15

This Week: Lost to Georgia Tech, 21-17

Tulane Green Wave (9-2)

Nov 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Iverson Celestine (8) runs the ball against against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 23

This Week: Beat SMU, 59-24

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell during the fourth quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 25

This Week: Beat Temple, 23-3

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4)

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) directs his offense against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

This Week: Beat Tennessee, 63-38

Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jeremiah Noga (18) makes a one handed catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jordan Clark (1) during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

This Week: Beat Arizona State, 31-7

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4)

Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

This Week: Beat Minnesota, 13-10

