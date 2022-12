The Maize And Blue Review

After Michigan's fate in the College Football Playoff has been revealed, kickoff times for the matchup have also been revealed. With the Wolverines, who ended up with the No. 2 seed in the CFP, facing TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the program will play the first game of the semi-finals, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. “What an incredible matchup we have in Michigan and TCU for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl,” Fiesta Bowl Chair Randal Norton said.