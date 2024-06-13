TCU men’s basketball announces home-and-home series with Michigan

TCU men’s basketball announced a marque addition to the upcoming schedule on Thursday afternoon.

The Horned Frogs will face Michigan in Ann Arbor this season, the first game of a home and home series. TCU will then host the Wolverines in the 2025-26 season in Fort Worth.

Michigan is entering a new era after parting ways with Juwan Howard and tabbing Dusty May from Florida Atlantic to take over the program after the Wolverines went 8-24 last season and 18-16 the year prior.

The Wolverines are bringing in a top-10 transfer class nationally led by Vlad Goldin (FAU), Roddy Gayle (Ohio State), Sam Walters (Alabama) and Tre Donaldson (Auburn). Along with six transfers the Wolverines are also bringing in three freshmen to help turn the program around.

At FAU, May made a historic impact leading the program to just its second and third NCAA Tournament appearances. The Owls reached the Final Four in 2023 after May led FAU to a 35-4 season.

It should be a quality addition to TCU’s non-conference schedule and will also be a special trip for new point guard Frankie Collins. Collins started his career in Ann Arbor in 2021 before transferring to Arizona State and then to TCU this off-season.

The Horned Frogs are slated to host Xavier in the Big 12-Big East challenge and will also compete against Colorado State, Washington and Santa Clara in Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, California on Thanksgiving weekend.