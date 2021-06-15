TCU makes it official: Kirk Saarloos is the new baseball coach

TCU formally announced Kirk Saarloos as its next baseball coach on Tuesday afternoon.

The school held a 2:30 p.m. news conference in its Four Sevens Room with athletic director Jeremiah Donati announcing his decision to promote Saarloos from pitching coach/recruiting coordinator to head coach.

“I am thrilled that Kirk Saarloos has accepted our offer to become TCU’s next head baseball coach,” Donati said. “It became very apparent from our meetings with numerous current and former baseball student-athletes that this program is about the family-like atmosphere and amazing culture that exists among the players, coaches and staff. One of the biggest objectives in this search was finding a coach who would make preserving these values a priority.

“We have an elite baseball program at TCU. We set out to find a coach in the search process that had a vision and a plan to elevate this program even higher. In Coach Saarloos not only did we find a great coach with a tremendous plan, we found someone who is a perfect fit for this baseball program and university.”

Saarloos agreed to a five-year contract late Monday night, according to a source. Financial terms have not been disclosed, but a source said Saarloos will be among the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12.

Saarloos is also expected to keep Bill Mosiello on the staff. Mosiello, who has been with the program the past eight years, also interviewed for the head job.

Donati and TCU conducted a national search once Jim Schlossnagle departed for Texas A&M. It became clear early in that process that the best candidate was already on campus. Saarloos has been regarded as one of the top assistants in college baseball and has been a candidate for other head coaching jobs at schools such as Stanford and Rice in recent years.

Saarloos, who will become the 20th head coach in program history, joined TCU in the summer of 2012 after two seasons as the pitching coach at Cal State Fullerton. He was promoted to recruiting coordinator in the summer of 2013.

In his nine seasons with the Frogs, TCU has won six Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships as well as made four trips to the College World Series.

TCU has had one of the best pitching staffs in the country since Saarloos took over. TCU has a 3.26 ERA over the last nine seasons, which is fourth-best in the country, and is seventh in the country with 53 shutouts over that stretch.

The Frogs led the nation with a 2.22 ERA in 2014 and ranked second in 2015 with a 2.45 ERA. TCU didn’t have its best pitching season in 2021, posting a 4.18 ERA. Still, that ranked third-best in the Big 12.

Saarloos has also recruited and developed high-level pitching talent over the years, including left-hander Nick Lodolo. Lodolo was the program’s highest-drafted player, going seventh overall to the Cincinnati Reds in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Saarloos has mentored other high-end pitchers who have reached the big leagues including Brandon Finnegan, Tyler Alexander and Alex Young. Finnegan made baseball history in 2014 as the first player to appear in both the College World Series with TCU and World Series with the Kansas City Royals in the same season.

Before his coaching career, Saarloos pitched seven seasons in the big leagues. He had stints with the Houston Astros, Oakland A’s and Cincinnati Reds. Among his big-league highlights was being part of the Astros’ six-pitcher no-hitter of the New York Yankees on June 11, 2003.

Saarloos, 42, and his wife Kristen have a son Brady and daughters Emery and Lane.

