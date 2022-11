The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. ''There's no room for cushions,'' coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Well, they have one despite snapping a five-game winning streak with a 20-17 overtime loss in Kansas City on Sunday night.