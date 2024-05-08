TCU lands transfer defensive back from Texas

TCU lost two defensive back to the transfer portal after spring football camp, but found a suitable replacement late Tuesday night.

Texas transfer defensive back Austin Jordan announced he would headed to Fort Worth on social media. A former top-150 prospect from Denton Ryan High School, Jordan returns closer home where he can expect to be in the mix for reps with the Horned Frogs.

In 2022 Jordan appeared in all 13 games, mostly on special teams, and had seven tackles including two against Alabama. Jordan appeared in 12 games last season for the Longhorns, still mostly playing special teams, but Jordan did pick off his first pass against Rice and he also returned a blocked extra point against Iowa State for two points.

Jordan has good size at 6-foot, 198 pounds and at the very least should be able to help TCU on special teams and with depth. Champ Lewis and Dre Seldon were the two defensive backs that hit the portal after the spring. Lewis was an outside corner while Seldon played a lot of the nickel position.

Outside of special teams, Jordan primarily played nickel for the Longhorns, but he was behind in the rotation and will now try to find a bigger role at TCU. Jordan is now the third transfer TCU has landed in the spring window joining Alabama transfer James Brockermeyer and Houston defensive lineman Hakeem Ajijolaiya.