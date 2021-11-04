With the departure of Gary Patterson after 22 seasons at the helm, TCU is exploring possibilities as potential replacements to serve as their next head coach.

Via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star Telegram, TCU is interested in Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore among numerous candidates for the position.

Moore interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job last year in addition to the opening at his alma mater, Boise State. The dalliance with Boise State led Moore to get a multi-year extension to remain with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys appear enamored with Moore and believe highly in his trajectory as a coach. Dallas ranks as the league’s best offense in total yards and is third in points scored through their first seven games of the season with Moore running the offense.

Other candidates mentioned for the job include Deion Sanders, currently at Jackson State, SMU’s Sonny Dykes, UTSA’s Jeff Traylor, Louisiana’s Billy Napier, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins.

TCU interested in Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for head coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk