TCU Horned Frogs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

TCU Horned Frogs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

TCU Horned Frogs Preview

TCU 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

TCU Schedule & Analysis

Quentin Johnston, WR Jr.

The 6-4, 212 pound deep threat turned into one of the Big 12’s most dangerous playmakers even if the stats weren’t insane – he averaged over 20 yards per catch over his two seasons.

The strong pro prospect earned 2020 Honorable Mention honors with 22 catches for 487 yards and two scores, and last year he was named a 2021 First Team All-Big 12 player with 33 catches for 634 yards and six touchdowns.

Max Duggan, QB Sr.

6-2, 214. 472-of-806 (59%), 5,920 yards, 41 TD, 20 INT, 351 carries, 1,433 yards, 19 TD in three seasons.

Dee Winters, LB Sr.

6-1, 230. 167 tackles, 5 sacks, 19 TFL, 2 interceptions, 7 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery in three seasons.

Steve Avila, C Sr.

6-4, 334. Going into his third year starter, saw time at guard before taking over the center job. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big 12. 2021 Second Team All-Big 12.

Derius Davis, WR/KR Sr.

5-9, 162. 70 caches, 982 yards (14 ypc), 4 TD, 25 carries, 153 yards, 1 TD, 23.9 yards per kickoff return with a TD, 15 yards per punt return with 3 TDs in four seasons. 2021 Second Team All-Big 12. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Dylan Horton, DE Sr.

6-4, 268. 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 broken up pass in two seasons at New Mexico. 59 tackles, 5 sacks, 10 TFL, 1 forced fumble in two seasons at TCU.

Kendre Miller, RB Jr.

6-0, 218. 137 carries, 1,011 yards (7.4 ypc), 9 TD, 13 catches, 113 yards, 1 TD in two seasons.

Nook Bradford, S Sr.

5-11, 186. 119 tackles, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1 sack, 13 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in three seasons.

Mark Perry, S Jr.

6-0, 213. 91 tackles, 3 INT, 4 broken up passes, 2 sacks, 6 TFL, 1 fumble recovery in three seasons at Colorado.

Josh Newton, CB Jr.

6-0, 188. 84 tackles, 3 INT, 15 broken up passes, 5.5 TFL in three years at ULM.

