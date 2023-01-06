Can the TCU Horned Frogs complete their improbable national title run?

I am a sucker for a good story. I’m also a big sports fan. The season that the TCU Horned Frogs are having has been nothing short of a fantastic tale that has one more chapter to write.

As a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, seeing another Big 12 team win a College Football Playoff game in their first try stings, but the Horned Frogs earned their spot. They deserve their shot at the national title.

We are more than a year removed from TCU and Gary Patterson parting ways and finishing with a 5-7 record. Their head coach is in his first year on the job. Their starting quarterback started the season at No. 2 on the depth chart. Teams like that simply don’t play for national championships in football.

The Frogs will be. It defies logic.

The Michigan Wolverines had the better players at nearly every position and arguably a superior coaching staff. They had already beaten Ohio State in Columbus during the regular season. The stars were aligned for Jim Harbaugh to win his first national championship in Ann Arbor.

The Frogs said no.

Games are won on grass (or turf), not stat sheets. TCU is the underdog story that college football hasn’t had in a very long time. Someone will make a movie about their season if they can pull off another upset.

On Monday, it’s Apollo vs. Rocky. The heavyweight champion of the world vs. an improbable contender. When the two sides meet up on Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship game, everyone not wearing Red and Black or flying an SEC flag will be pulling for the Horned Frogs to complete their magical run.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire