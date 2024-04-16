Who are TCU’s highest-paid employees? Hint: Take a look in the athletic department

TCU football coach Sonny Dykes earned $4.93 million in 2022, when he led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game in his first season and won 10 national coach of the year awards.

Dykes was the highest-paid employee at TCU, earning $2.6 million more than Chancellor Victor Boschini, who made $2.33 million, according to the university’s most recent IRS Form 990, obtained Tuesday by the Star-Telegram.

Three coaches and the athletic director had among the top 10 salaries on campus: Men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon, in his eighth season at TCU, earned $4 million, athletic director Jeremiah Donati made $1.33 million and baseball coach Kirk Saarloos was paid $1.03 million.

Donati received a raise of almost $400,000, with Saarloos and Dixon received raises of more than $100,000.

Dykes was the fifth highest-paid Big 12 football head coach and 37th nationally, according to USA Today. The highest-paid football coach in Big 12 was Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, who made $7.63 million.

TCU finished 5-7 in 2023, a year after the Horned Frogs were 13-2 and defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. They were the first team to miss a bowl game following a championship game appearance the previous season.

Former TCU football coach Gary Patterson, the school’s all-time wins leader, made $6.1 million in 2021, his last season in Fort Worth.

Dixon was the fourth highest-paid basketball coach in the Big 12, according to USA Today. Kansas coach Bill Self tops the conference and nation at $9.63 million.

Former women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley earned $735,842.

Boschini was third on the list of the university’s highest paid employees.

Nonprofits must make their three most recent 990 Forms available to the public.