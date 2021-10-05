TCU head coach Gary Patterson criticizes Texas’ use of RB Bijan Robinson

Yeah, yeah, TCU is in the past, and as Bill Belichick would probably say, “we’re onto Oklahoma”. However, not everyone seems to be over Saturday’s game.

Seeing Bijan Robinson and Zach Evans face-off, the top two running backs in the 2020 recruiting class, was a treat. The two combined for 339 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Only issue was Robinson’s 35 carries won Texas the game, while Gary Patterson has been ridiculed for only handing it off to Evans only 15 times. Even quarterback Max Duggan had more attempts with 16.

During his postgame presser, Patterson said Evans “was tired” and did not get many carries for that reason. Now, on Tuesday, with a road game against Texas Tech coming up, it’s still being discussed and reasoning has changed.

#TCU HC Gary Patterson with further comments about why Zach Evans' workload paled in comparison to Bijan Robinson's on Saturday. "I would never do 35 carries like they did for the guy at Texas [Robinson] if you want to last four years…[Evans] does need more touches, though." — Colin Post (@colinp_3) October 5, 2021

Firstly, it’s funny to think either Robinson or Evans are going to be playing college football for four years. The two are clear NFL talents and should declare for the draft at the end of the 2022 season. Millions of dollars will be made.

Second, Patterson changing reasons as to why Evans was not properly used shows he messed up. Going away from a running back averaging 7.5 yards per carry lost you the game. Texas sticking with and depending on one going for 6.2 yards per carry won them the game.

Saying Evans needs more touches in his final sentence really puts the cherry on top. Nobody is saying 35 carries is required, Gary. But more than a combined 30 in the past two losses could have flipped results.

Robinson will continue to get a high number of carries as well. The workload does not seem to phase the running back.

“I’m sore after every game,” Robinson said Monday. “But I feel good. I felt really good coming out of that game with that kind of workload. I’m just ready to go.”

With Oklahoma next up, another 35 touches could be on the way too. Sarkisian will keep pounding the rock if it means getting wins.

