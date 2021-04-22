TCU FS Trevon Moehrig should be the pick for Raiders at No. 17

We are officially a week away from the 2021 NFL draft. We’ve all gotten the chance to sit down and watch the tape on these draft prospects. Now, it’s time for us to go on record as to who should be the first pick for the Raiders.

Without a doubt, the biggest need on the roster for the Raiders is on the offensive line. They need a right tackle and there should be several good options at No. 17. However, offensive tackle is one of the deepest positions in the draft and the team could likely find a starter on Day 2.

Their other biggest need is at free safety and it’s a position that doesn’t have much depth at all in this year’s draft. The top safety is Trevon Moehrig from TCU, who does everything at a high level. He could stand to be more consistent, but he has all the traits to be a high-level free safety in the NFL.

Here is his scouting report via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. Moehrig is his top-rated safety as well and believes he can be a Day 1 starter:

“Very talented height-weight-speed prospect with the range and ball skills to become an impact defender at the next level. Moehrig possesses the overall talent to play in a variety of coverages, including over the slot against big targets, but his talent might be best served as a high safety where his instincts and anticipation lead him to the football. He’s a talented ball tracker with soft hands and does a very good job of maintaining balance and positioning to make a play.”

Zierlein compares Moehrig to Jessie Bates of the Cincinnati Bengals and that makes a ton of sense. Both players can do several things, including play against the run, cover tight ends and be a single-high safety.

Despite the team bringing back Karl Joseph on a one-year deal, the safety position remains a huge issue. Drafting Moehrig at No. 17 would help solve that problem and give them a building block on the back end. If they can pair Moehrig with a talented Day 2 tackle, such as Liam Eichenberg or Alex Leatherwood, this would easily be the best possible pick the team could make in Round 1.

Go get him, Mike Mayock.