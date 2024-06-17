TCU football unveils new uniforms for 2024 season

On Monday, TCU football unveiled a new set of uniforms for the upcoming season on the program’s social media account.

The video included three sets of uniforms; an all white set, all black and all purple set.

The biggest difference is around the collar where the Horned Frogs moved away from the diamond-like symbols that wrapped around the neck area. These uniforms have no symbols for a more clean or plain look depending on your perspective

The new jerseys also include a ‘Carter Boys’ patch on the back of the jersey, just above the name plate. It’s a homage to Amon G. Carter Stadium and the Carter Boys show on ESPN+.

The Horned Frogs also made some tweaks to the helmets including a silver chrome and purple chrome helmet.

Initial reactions have been mixed with many praising the new helmets, but also commenting that the jerseys seem plain.

Former SMU beat writer and current Dallas Cowboy beat writer for AdvanceLocal Joseph Hoyt chimed in and approved of the new look.

“Simple and more clean, I like them,” Hoyt tweeted. Another fan echoed his sentiment and said the uniforms reminded them of Penn State’s simple, yet classic jerseys

Another TCU fan on X, @owenIeaster, said, “Helmets are cool, but the jerseys are just lacking. Plain Jane kit.”

X user @ReCharge_Shot tweeted: “Helmets are great, but (the) uniform is way too plain. Absolute miss.”

The Horned Frogs open the season at Stanford on Aug. 30.