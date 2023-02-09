TCU Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

TCU football schedule 2023: Who do the Horned Frogs miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

TCU Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 Colorado

Sept 9 Nicholls

Sept 16 at Houston

Sept 23 SMU

Sept 30 West Virginia

Oct 7 at Iowa State

Oct 14 BYU

Oct 21 at Kansas State

Oct 28 OPEN DATE

Nov 2 at Texas Tech

Nov 11 Texas

Nov 18 Baylor

Nov 24 at Oklahoma

TCU Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Horned Frogs miss from the Big 12 slate?

The College Football Playoff National Championship – and Big 12 Championship – runner-up gets to dive back into the conference mix without a whole lot of breaks.

Not playing Oklahoma State is a help, but considering there aren’t any truly easy outs in the Big 12, missing Cincinnati, Kansas, and UCF isn’t exactly a huge plus.

That’s hardly bad, though.

The big negative? There are five Big 12 road games. But …

TCU Football Schedule What Really Matters

It’s not like the Horned Frogs are leaving Texas all that often.

They don’t leave the state until October 7th against Iowa State. Road games at Kansas State and Oklahoma are a big, big problem, but that’s it for games outside of Texas – the travel isn’t too bad overall.

Best of all, there aren’t two road games in a row – at least two weeks back-to-back – and there isn’t a big stretch of dates away from home. Kansas State and Texas Tech are away dates, but they’re wrapped around a week off.

TCU Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

The Horned Frogs don’t have anything too bad to deal with. This year’s version almost certainly won’t have the 2022 magic, but it’s possible to have another huge season with this.

Texas, BYU, and Baylor coming to Fort Worth matters. The Colorado game that was a breeze last year should be tougher, but that’s at home.

Nah, it won’t be a 12-0 run, but pushing for ten wins isn’t too crazy of a dream.

