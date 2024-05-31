TCU football lands top-100 edge rusher from the Houston area

TCU football received good news to start the weekend as the Horned Frogs landed one of their biggest targets in the 2025 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive end Chad Woodfork announced his commitment to TCU on Friday afternoon with a simple statement; “Funky town, I’m home.”

Coach Sonny Dykes has put a major emphasis on the front seven again as Woodfork is the third edge rusher to commit to TCU in the week after the Horned Frogs landed three-star edge rushers John Schobel (Columbus, Texas) and Anthony Williams (Pearland, Texas).

The 6-foot-4, 220 pound edge rusher starts at Summer Creek High School, just outside of Houston and he was a key piece in the Bulldogs’ run to the Class 6A-Division II state title game against DeSoto. Woodfork had 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior.

As a sophomore Woodfork had 23 tackles, four stops for loss and three sacks. Woodfork is one of the best prospects in the state of Texas with Woodfork being ranked the No. 93 overall prospect and a top-15 prospect in the state according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Woodfork is currently the ninth-highest recruit to have committed to TCU since at least 2004 according to 247Sports. His commitment propelled the Horned Frogs to the No. 16 class in the country and the top class in the Big 12.