TCU football eliminated from Quinn Ewers sweepstakes, per report

TCU football is no longer in the mix to land former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, according to Anwar Richardson who covers the University of Texas for Rivals.

Richardson posted Wednesday that Ewers is deciding between Texas and Texas Tech and that TCU had been eliminated. Ewers visited Tech on Sunday, TCU on Monday and is expected to visit Texas on Saturday. A final decision could come by Monday, Richardson said.

Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers is scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday, according to sources close to the situation. Ewers is deciding between Texas & Texas Tech, but TCU was recently eliminated. Those close to the situation hope Ewers decides by Monday. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 8, 2021

Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2021 class who starred at Southlake Carroll, is on the open market after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal after one season at Ohio State. Ewers was originally committed to Texas before flipping to Ohio State.

Ewers hadn’t been linked much to TCU, or to Sonny Dykes when he was coaching at SMU, during his high school recruitment. But a source told the Star-Telegram that TCU and Dykes would “try to make up some ground” in trying to land Ewers as a transfer. They landed a visit to campus but nothing beyond that.

On the day Ewers visited campus, TCU received a commitment from Rockwall-Heath quarterback Josh Hoover.

Ewers took two snaps for the Buckeyes last season. Originally a 2022 prospect, Ewers enrolled early at Ohio State and made well over $1 million this season with athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness. Ewers was denied the ability to make money off NIL by the UIL, which prompted his decision to leave high school a year earlier than expected.

