TCU football adds to top-20 recruiting class with a four-star offensive lineman

The Horned Frogs landed another major target for the 2025 recruiting class when four-star offensive lineman Logan Schram announcing on Sunday he was committing to TCU.

“After much consideration and prayer with my family, I am excited to announce that I am 100% committed to Texas Christian University,” Schram said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was a major victory for Sonny Dykes as he and the staff beat our Arkansas and Texas Tech for one of the top linemen in the class. Schram is ranked the No. 362 prospect overall and No. 58 prospect in the state of Texas.

Schram stars at Boerne High, north of San Antonio where he originally played tight end on varsity as a freshman. As a sophomore he transitioned to left tackle and helped Boerne reach the Texas 4A-Division I state title game. Boerne went 10-2 last season with Schram anchoring the offensive line.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 328 pounds, Schram also competes in track field and was the District 27-4A shot put champion as a sophomore. Schram is the second straight four-star prospect to commit to TCU, joining edge rusher Chad Woodfork, who committed to the Horned Frogs on May 31.

TCU currently has the No. 16 class in the country and the second highest-ranked class in the Big 12 behind Arizona State.