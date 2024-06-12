TCU football adds to top-15 recruiting class with multiple commitments

TCU continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail with two more commitments this week to add to a class that’s surging into the top-15.

On Tuesday the Horned Frogs added another offensive tackle with a commitment from three-star recruit Witten Van Hoy. Van Hoy is an intriguing prospect from Benton, Louisiana that already stands at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds.

247Sports ranks Van Hoy as a top-25 prospect in the state and the No. 54 offensive tackle nationally. Van Hoy held offers from Baylor, Colorado and Houston among others.

On Wednesday the good news continued to roll in with a commitment from four-star edge rusher Jared Martin. Martin is ranked the No. 26 edge rusher and No. 330 prospect overall in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos spearheaded the recruitment and used his West Coast ties to land the talented edge rusher from California. In 2022 Martin was a standout at Central High in El Centro. As a sophomore he produced 50 tackles (15 TFL), 15 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, four pass break ups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Last season in just seven games Martin managed to produce 33 tackles (five TFL), seven sacks and four pass deflections. At 6’3, 210 pounds Martin is the ideal type of linebacker in Avalos’ aggressive scheme.

TCU now has the No. 14 recruiting class in the country with 15 prospects in the class including four four-star recruits. The class also sits at the top of the Big 12, three spots ahead of Arizona State.