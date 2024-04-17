TCU defensive lineman Damonic Williams intends to enter transfer portal

Spring practice isn’t over yet, but TCU is already bracing to lose a key contributor from its defense.

247Sports reported that defensive tackle Damonic Williams intends to enter the transfer portal just hours after TCU wrapped up practice on Wednesday. The Star-Telegram confirmed with a source with knowledge of the situation.

It’s a significant loss as Williams has been a key piece on the defensive line the last two seasons. In 2022, Williams was a freshman All-American after posting 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. His impact went beyond what his stats say on the page as Williams was one of the top run stoppers in the Big 12 in Joe Gillespie’s 3-3-5 defense.

Last season Williams was All-Big 12 after having three sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and continuing to be TCU’s best defensive lineman against the run.

So why would Williams make a move now after starting 27 games? Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) are always near the center of these decisions anytime an experienced player like Williams enters the portal. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Williams end up at a school that could offer a larger NIL package than the Horned Frogs.

But there’s also a question about how Williams will fit in TCU’s new defense under Andy Avalos. Williams was a nose tackle in Gillespie’s scheme, but his role has changed in Avalos’ four-man front which is best suited for more athletic defensive linemen that can attack the run and pass.

Any time you lose an all-conference quality player it’s a loss, but with the new scheme and influx of talent Williams’ departure doesn’t sting as much as one would think, but add defensive tackle to the list of positions TCU will go shopping for in the portal.