TCU cracks top five in latest AP Top 25

After weeks of stagnance at the top of the AP Poll, we finally have movement; lots of it.

Georgia and Ohio State held on to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the country with Michigan right behind them at No. 3. After losing to Georgia, Tennessee fell out of the top four and are now at No. 5.

There is a new member in their place: the TCU Horned Frogs. With yet another win against Texas Tech, the Frogs are now 9-0 on the season. TCU is the Big 12’s last hope to get a team into the College Football Playoff this season.

Down South, Alabama took a bit of a tumble. The Crimson Tide fell four spots, all the way down to No. 10 after losing at LSU. Meanwhile, LSU jumped eight spots to the No. 8 ranking.

The bottom half of the top ten holds three teams from the Pac-12: Oregon at No. 6, USC at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 9.

There were a few big falls in the rankings this week. Kansas State fell ten spots after their loss to Texas. Clemson and Illinois both fell seven spots.

The Liberty Flames continue to work their way up the rankings. After beating Arkansas, Liberty moved up four places, all the way up to No. 19. Hugh Freeze will be an interesting name to watch during this year’s coaching carousel.

Georgia scooped up every first-place vote except for one. Ohio State claimed that one. Their does appear to be a near-unanimous best team in the country heading into week 11.

