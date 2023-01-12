TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft. He announced his decision on social media Thursday.

Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, won the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football.

In four years at TCU, Hodges-Tomlinson intercepted five passes and made 125 tackles.

“I am beyond ready for the next step in my career,” Hodges-Tomlinson wrote. “Every decision that I have made in life was to put me in the position that I am in today.”

TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila also announced this week his intention to enter the NFL draft.

He was a consensus All-American this season, the school’s first consensus All-American since Josh Doctson in 2015. Avila started all 15 games at left guard this season after starting 11 games at center in 2021.

In 2020, Avila made six starts at center, two at right tackle and one at right guard.

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson declares for 2023 NFL draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk