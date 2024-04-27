TCU cornerback Josh Newton selected by Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the NFL Draft

TCU cornerback Josh Newton was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 14th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

He was the 149th overall selection and the third TCU player selected in the draft. TCU tight end Jared Wiley was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 31 pick in Round 4; Offensive lineman Bandon Coleman was selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round on Friday.

It’s yet another milestone for the fan favorite at corner who transferred to TCU in 2022 from Louisiana-Monroe. Newton went from an underrated transfer to one of the best corners in the Big 12 over a prolific two-year stint in Fort Worth.

In 2023, Newton was voted second team All-Big 12 after starting 12 games and posting a team-high nine pass deflections. Newton also had an interception against SMU and he produced 33 tackles on the season.

In 2022, Newton and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson formed one of the nation’s most dynamic cornerback pairings. While Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back, Newton was voted first team All-Big 12 by multiple outlets after he helped TCU reach the national championship game.

Newton had 12 pass breakups and three interceptions that season including a pick six in the season finale against Iowa State. Newton’s a big, physical corner at nearly 6-feet, 200 pounds and he thrives going up against bigger receivers.

Newton was also pretty good at ULM, when he initially started as a receiver before transitioning to defensive back in 2019. Newton started 12 games that season with the Warhawks with 20 tackles and two pass breakups.

In 2020 Newton had five pass breakups and an interception. His breakout season came in 2021 when Newton led the team with eight pass breakups and two interceptions before entering the transfer portal.

The Bengals aren’t just getting a good defensive back, they’re also getting somebody that should be able to help in the locker room as Newton became known for his leadership.