TCU center Eddie Lampkin steps away from program, alleges abuse by coach Jamie Dixon

TCU will attempt to win the Big 12 Conference Tournament without Eddie Lampkin Jr.

A source confirmed to the Star-Telegram that Lampkin has stepped away from the team and isn’t currently with the Horned Frogs in Kansas City. It’s unclear what that means for his standing with the program going forward.

At first it was thought the stress of the recent death of his aunt was the cause of the absence, but a series of Instagram posts on Lampkin’s account paint a darker picture with accusations of misconduct and racially insensitive comments.

In the first screenshot, a text message seemingly from coach Jamie Dixon to Lampkin’s mother said: “Vanessa thank you (for) taking the time to speak with us yesterday. I am sorry that I was not able to get Eddie to reach the levels we had both hoped for. I understand that Eddie is entering the transfer portal ... Wish him all the success. The first day for NCAA transfer portal is Monday March 13.

“We will expedite immediately. If there is anything we can do please let me know. Coach Dixon.”

In a response, Lampkin’s mother writes: “Coach Dixon we did not talk yesterday and no one has told you from our end that Eddie is entering the transfer portal. We discussing your behavior towards him. I do not appreciate the way you and everyone at TCU is making it about the transfer portal and not abut the real reason he is not there with the team he loves.

“If you all don’t tell the truth of how you have mistreated, disrespected and said racial remarks towards him. We will. Please do not disrespect my son’s name because all we have been is patient with YOU. Handle us with Christian values for once.”

In another screenshot, Lampkin is communicating with a coach about what he’s going through.

“The pain didn’t come out of nowhere. Coach you know how Dixon treat us and (how) he do us, I told you this (expletive) everyday. I cried to coach to you and Benford. You know wassup, I’m hurt for real for real.”

Dixon said TCU learned Lampkin wouldn’t be traveling with the team Tuesday morning.

“We wish him the best, I love him, that’s a Horned Frog,” Dixon said.

Dixon declined to comment about the allegations in the text messages. “I haven’t seen it, (so) no comments on it,” he said.

Dixon was asked was there any chance Lampkin could return to TCU. His answer didn’t offer much clarity on the center’s future with the program.

“I haven’t talked to him since (Tuesday),” Dixon said. “I gotta talk to him, I haven’t talked to him today. The guys are excited about playing, this is the group right now.”

In 24 games, Lampkin averaged 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.