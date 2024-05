Apr. 30—The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to TCU 4-0 in BP Tuesday.

Alex Lea allowed just two earned runs in seven innings for BP (5-3 overall) but the Awesome Blossoms mustered just three hits and drew zero walks.

BP pitching: Alex Lea (L) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Brady Kittelson, 1-for-3; Gabe Staloch, 1-for-2; Alex Lea, 1-for-3