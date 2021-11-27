TCU big man Tyler Guyton scores touchdown against Iowa State

You’re trailing by multiple touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the final game of a down season. TCU gets tricky and sends 6-foot-7, 312-pound redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Guyton on a pass route.

Guyton headed to the end zone, where he was uncovered and hit with a pass from Max Duggan. The 6-yard play resulted in 6 points and a lifetime of memories for Guyton.

Guyton is listed on the football roster as No. 60 but he wore No. 92 and had his name on the back of that jersey for the occasion.

🚨 BIG MAN TD CATCH 🚨 OT Tyler Guyton brings it in for a @TCUFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/HPoxDij1na — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

Don’t blame the announcer for calling Luke Dodds, defensive end, on the catch. Dodds is listed as No. 92 on the football roster.

TCU was heading toward finishing the season 5-7 amid reports Sonny Dykes would become the school’s next head coach.