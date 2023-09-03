TCU, Baylor and Texas Tech upset, Texas struggles early: Big 12 Power Rankings after week 1

It was an up and down Week 1 in the Big 12. Several teams had impressive performances, but others suffered upset losses to Group of Five schools.

In particular, the schools in Texas struggled in the season’s opening week. Texas Tech, TCU, and Baylor were each beaten as favorites going into the game. TCU was more than a 20-point favorite in their home tilt against Colorado.

Tech lost to Wyoming on the road, and Texas State knocked off Baylor. Houston picked up a win, but it was only by three points to UTSA. Texas had moments where they didn’t look like the Big 12 frontrunner in what turned out to be a comfortable win over Rice.

It was a weird week in the conference and while it’s just week one, it’s all we have to go off of thus far. Here’s how the Big 12 stacks up in this week’s power rankings.

Kansas State Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big. 12)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 2

This week: Beat Southeast Missouri State

Will Howard threw for two touchdowns, ran for another, and caught a touchdown pass. Running back D.J. Giddens picked up where Deuce Vaughn left off with 128 yards on 8.5 yards per carry. It was a strong start for the defending Big 12 champions who were able to empty the bench in the win.

Up Next: vs. Troy

Texas Longhorns (1-0, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 1

This week: Beat Rice 37-10

It was a 27-point win for the Longhorns but probably not a satisfying win over the Rice Owls. They made strong halftime adjustments and put up 21 points in the third quarter, but Texas was sluggish out of the gates.

They can’t afford a slow start in week two.

Up Next: at Alabama

Oklahoma Sooners (1-0, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 3

This week: Beat Arkansas State 73-0

One could say, “it was only Arkansas State,” but several Big 12 teams weren’t fortunate enough to leave their week one matchups with a win. Not only did Oklahoma win, but they doubled the point spread, even at his largest at 36.5 points.

There are things to continue to improve upon, but that was a fantastic start from the Sooners.

Up Next: vs. SMU

UCF Knights (1-0, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 8

This week: Beat Kent State 56-6

UCF is a well-coached team with an experienced quarterback at the helm. John Rhys Plumlee had a big game to open the season, combining for 371 passing and rushing yards and four total touchdowns. The only negatives to his day were a pair of interceptions.

Up Next: at Boise State

Kansas Jayhawks, (1-0, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 9

This week: Beat Missouri State 48-17

No Jalon Daniels, no problem for the Kansas Jayhawks. Jason Bean got the start and threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 41 yards in the win. Devin Neal ran for 94 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry.

Up Next: vs. Illinois

Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 13

This week: Beat Eastern Kentucky 66-13

The Cincinnati Bearcats and quarterback Emory Jones looked impressive in their thumping of Eastern Kentucky. Jones totaled 371 yards and seven touchdowns in the 66-13 win.

Up next: at Pittsburgh

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 7

This week: Beat Central Arkansas 27-13

The Oklahoma State Cowboys entered the fourth quarter up by only six points. They outscored Central Arkansas 14-6 in the final frame but didn’t look overly impressive in the win.

Up Next: at Arizona State Sundevils

Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 4

This week: Lost to Wyoming 35-33 in Double Overtime

Texas Tech has been the darling of the media all offseason, earning darkhorse contender status and then went on the road and were upset by Wyoming. The Red Raiders won the turnover battle and were better on third down, but couldn’t stop the Cowboys’ rushing attack, which totaled 171 yards on the ground.

Not the start Joey McGuire’s bunch would have liked ahead of their matchup with the Oregon Ducks next Saturday.

Next Week: vs. No. 15 Oregon

TCU Horned Frogs (0-1, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 5

This week: Lost to Colorado 42-38

TCU’s defense was a problem last year, and it was a problem against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. The Horned Frogs couldn’t stop Shedeur Sanders and two Chandler Morris interceptions proved to be the difference in the ball game.

Up Next: vs. Nichols State

Baylor Bears (0-1, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 6

This week: Lost to Texas State 42-31

Texas State raced out to a 28-13 lead at the half. Blake Shapen played a solid game, but suffered an injury that forced him to miss part of the second half.

Up Next: vs. No. 14 Utah

Iowa State Cyclones (1-0, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 10

This week: Beat Northern Iowa 30-6

Iowa State took care of business against a team that took them to the brink two years ago. The offense wasn’t great, but the defense created a pair of turnovers and turned an interception into a score.

Up Next: vs. Iowa

BYU Cougars (1-0, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 11

This week: Beat Sam Houston State 14-0

It wasn’t an overly impressive offensive performance from the Cougars, but BYU’s defense put the clamps on the Bearcats in week one.

Up Next: vs. Southern Utah

Houston Cougars (1-0, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 12

This week: Beat UTSA 17-14

It was a solid performance for Donovan Smith, who threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Houston struggled to run the ball against the Roadrunners and were held to 2.7 yards per carry.

Up Next: at Rice

West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1, 0-0)

Preseason Big 12 Poll: 14

This week: Lost to Penn State 38-15

This was just a two score game entering the fourth quarter as the Mountaineers battled the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions. The talent disparity took over in the fourth as West Virginia was outscored by 17 to 8 in the fourth quarter.

Up Next: vs. Duquesne

