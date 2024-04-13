TCU basketball lands second transfer portal commitment

TCU basketball landed its second player out of the transfer portal Saturday morning with a commitment from Arizona State guard Frankie Collins.

It’s a major addition for the Horned Frogs with the program needing to completely rebuild its guard rotation this off-season. Collins was one of the best guards in the Pac-12 as he led the Sun Devils in scoring and assists as he averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The 6-foot-1 junior started his career at Michigan in 2021, appearing in 31 games with one start. He then transferred to Arizona State as a sophomore and helped the Sun Devils reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four seasons. Collins started 34 games in 2022 averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

The TCU staff has gotten to Collins well over the last two years as the Horned Frogs and Sun Devils faced each other in the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and had a rematch last December at Dickies Arena with TCU winning both contests.

Collins had eight points and two assists in the NCAA Tournament, but was held to five points in the rematch. Instead of being the focus of TCU’s defense as an opponent, now Collins will be a key cog for the Horned Frogs’ offense with Jameer Nelson Jr., Avery Anderson and Trevian Tennyson all exhausting their eligibility this season. Nelson could potentially return with a waiver from the NCAA.

With over 60 starts at the collegiate level, Collins is the exact type of experienced point guard TCU needed to land, but there’s still more work to be done as the only guards projected for next year’s roster are Collins, redshirt freshman Jace Posey and incoming freshman Ashton Simmons.

Other names to know include Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan, Green Bay transfer Noah Reynolds and Wyoming transfer Brendan Wenzel. Reynolds averaged over 20 points this season and is currently visiting TCU this weekend.

Wenzel is a 6’7 guard that averaged 11.6 points for the Cowboys while shooting 37 percent from 3. The Horned Frogs made his final six along with Creighton, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, SMU and Oklahoma State.

Collins joins Central Florida transfer CJ Walker in TCU’s transfer portal class. The Horned Frogs also have the No. 16 recruiting class incoming led by Simmons, four-star forwards Micah Robinson, David Punch and center Malick Diallo.