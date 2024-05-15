TCU basketball lands big-time transfer who starred at Mansfield Timberview

The biggest question facing TCU basketball this off-season wasn’t rebuilding the guard rotation or finding another big man, it was about replacing star forward Emanuel Miller.

The Horned Frogs may have found the answer to that question of Wednesday morning when TCU landed its fifth transfer pickup with a commitment from UNC Wilmington transfer forward Trazarien White, who was on two state championship teams at Mansfield Timberview.

The 6-foot-7 junior forward is a massive pickup for the Horned Frogs. He averaged 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds last season.

White played his best against the cream of the crop with 28 points against Arkansas and 27 points in a upset win over Kentucky in December.

White was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection this past season after being named second team All-CAA in 2022-23. White also led the Seahawks in scoring and rebounding that season with 14.2 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game.

As a freshman White averaged 6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while starting 23 games. Just as White has increased his scoring and rebounding output every season, he’s also improved as a shooter.

After making just 21% of his 3s as a freshman, White improved the percentage to 28% and then knocked down 39% last season on roughly two attempts per game, which is similar to Miller’s numbers.

The Horned Frogs’ transfer class now has White, Frankie Collins (Arizona State), R.J. Jones (Kansas State), Brendan Wenzel ( Wyoming) and Noah Reynolds (Green Bay). TCU will also bring in four freshmen with four-star forwards David Punch (Harker Heights) and Micah Robinson (from Frisco, attended Oak Hill Academy) plus center Malick Diallo (Mount Pleasant, Utah, Wasatch Academy) and guard Ashton Simmons (Beaumont West Brook).

Starting center Ernest Udeh returns to the roster along with redshirt freshmen Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning. TCU has one scholarship remaining and could target another experienced big man.