TCU coach Jamie Dixon tests positive for COVID-19, 2 games postponed

TCU's next two home games were postponed on Monday night following Jamie Dixon's positive test. (AP/Charlie Riedel)

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday night on Twitter.

Dixon, who said he was tested as part of the team’s standard screening, is now in isolation.

Following our team-wide testing, I was notified that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I have begun self-isolation and look forward to continuing our season soon. — Jamie Dixon (@CoachDixon) January 19, 2021

TCU has started out the season 9-5 and 2-4 in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs have lost three straight, with two of those defeats coming against No. 9 Kansas and No. 2 Baylor.

The Big 12 postponed TCU’s home games against Texas Tech on Wednesday and Texas on Saturday as a result of Dixon’s positive test. It’s unclear when those will be made up.

Dixon is in his fifth season with the Horned Frogs following a 13-year stint at Pittsburgh. The 55-year-old has compiled a 93-62 record in Fort Worth, though has made the NCAA tournament just once.

Jamie Dixon latest to test positive for COVID

Dixon is the latest college coach to test positive for the coronavirus this season, joining Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and Baylor coach Scott Drew, among others. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday that he was one of 12 people in his program to test positive for the coronavirus, and South Carolina coach Frank Martin revealed he tested positive for a second time.

Several programs last week were forced to either pause team activities or postpone games due to outbreaks, too, including Michigan State, Georgetown, Oregon, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

The country is averaging more than 218,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 3,300 deaths a day as of Monday night, according to The New York Times. Texas is averaging more than 22,000 new cases a day alone, the second-highest in the country behind California.

