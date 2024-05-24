Will TCU baseball play another game in 2024? Big 12 tourney elimination may not be the end

TCU’s pitching staff had given up 10 runs over the first three games of the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship.

However, the Horned Frogs gave up nine runs in the first inning of Friday’s game against Kansas and despite a tenacious effort failed to finish the massive comeback, falling 11-10 to the Jayhawks at Globe Life Field resulting in their elimination from the tournament and failure to defend their 2023 Big 12 Championship.

After a rough first inning, TCU’s offense responded scoring in three of the next four innings including back-to-back three-run innings in the second and third innings. TCU continued to whittle down the Jayhawks’ lead and completed the comeback with a two-run home run by Luke Boyers in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 10.

In the bottom of the seventh TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos made a gutsy call when he tapped Braeden Sloan to come into the game and pitch against Ben Hartl with the bases loaded and a full count.

With no room for error, Sloan struck the Jayhawk to get out of a the jam and keep the score tied in the bottom of the seventh.

First baseman Kurtis Byrne led the comeback effort going 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and a walk while leadoff man Sam Myers went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

TCU’s bullpen excelled after a rough start, only giving up two runs over the following seven innings of the game. The stretch was punctuated by an exceptional performance by Colt Taylor who gave up one hit in 3.1 innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

The second run given up by the bullpen, a solo home run by Jake English in the bottom of the eighth, proved to be the deciding run.

TCU will play next if it’s selected for an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament. D1 Baseball has the Horned Frogs in such a selection.