TCU alum Tom Hoge flies to College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia between PGA Tour’s Hawaii stops
Why the detour? College loyalties die hard.
Why the detour? College loyalties die hard.
Fort Worth's most prominent entertainment district is preparing for fans to gather when TCU faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
He will be deciding between Auburn, Florida, and Nebraska.
The schools that have repeated as college football national champions include are some of sports' biggest names. Georgia can join the group Monday.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan posed with an AFC South championship game ball after Jacksonville's victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Dax Harwood says Mercedes Moné wants to be looked at like Steve […]
Rishi Sunak refused three times to say whether he used private healthcare on Sunday, insisting it was “not really relevant”.
One week after turning to Carson Wentz for a spark, rookie QB Sam Howell actually delivered one in an upset win over the Cowboys.
With Rickie Fowler no longer a mainstay in the Sentry Tournament of Champions field, Puma Golf seems to have found a new subject for its annual Kapalua activation.
A Michigan man was arrested on multiple felonies after allegedly soliciting sexually explicit photos and videos from a minor in North Carolina.
Detroit Lions have their first winning season since 2017, after upsetting Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers to eliminate them from NFL playoffs.
The question for France's president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn't quite rustle up the courage to ask it. “He is the president," the French leader said, reading the question out loud from a piece of paper his interviewer handed to him. A group of interviewers on the autism spectrum, described by their publication as “atypical journalists,” got France's 45-year-old president to talk about himself with unusual and illuminating candor in a televised interview this weekend, with frank but fair no-filter questions that professional journalists mostly don't dare ask of the French leader.
Royce O'Neale says that he was in the right place at the right time for his game-winning putback.
The Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker was ejected after he shoved an athletic trainer while he was tending to Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift.
On "Undisputed with Skip & Shannon," Skip Bayless made the argument that the Bears should think about drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
“Sadness. I don't know. It sucks,” he said of his immediate feelings after the round.