Associated Press

The question for France's president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn't quite rustle up the courage to ask it. “He is the president," the French leader said, reading the question out loud from a piece of paper his interviewer handed to him. A group of interviewers on the autism spectrum, described by their publication as “atypical journalists,” got France's 45-year-old president to talk about himself with unusual and illuminating candor in a televised interview this weekend, with frank but fair no-filter questions that professional journalists mostly don't dare ask of the French leader.