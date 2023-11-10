TCPalm high school football preview: 4 teams set for playoff opener

Four hopefuls carry the flag of the Treasure Coast into the regional quarterfinals kicking off the FHSAA football state playoffs Friday night.

Two teams will get to host as Treasure Coast and Jensen Beach won their districts, but each has challenging teams coming to town.

Vero Beach and Fort Pierce Westwood hit the road and are playing opponents they have familiarity with in 2023.

Intrigue surrounds all four matchups as each local team has shown strengths that can carry a team deep into November, but at this stage, every player must be prepared for the opposition to pull out all the stops.

TCPalm's Bryan Cooney spoke with all four coaches in the lead-up to their games and dishes out his analysis on the four matchups ahead with the expectation that every game could come down to the wire.

Treasure Coast quarterback Ahmar Atwell (7) attempts a pass In a high school football game against Fort Pierce Central on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Port St. Lucie.

Region 4-3S: (8) Osceola (4-6) at (1) Treasure Coast (7-2), 7 p.m.

The two teams will meet for the fourth time in 12 months, and last season, the Kowboys won both meetings by a total of only 12 points. They ended the Titans' season last year in the regional semifinals 10-7.

The teams met to open the season on Aug. 25 with Treasure Coast jumping ahead early and taking a 22-8 victory that kick-started a 4-0 start for the Titans with wins over Jesuit, Seminole and Martin County.

Osceola was without star running back Taevion Swint that night, and while the UCF commit has seen action over the course of the year, the junior still hasn't been a full-go game-to-game for most of the season.

The Kowboys also have been without star junior linebacker Elijah Melendez most of the season, but Osceola's defense as a unit is still tough, led by senior defensive back Jalen Bell, who has six interceptions, 56 tackles and nine tackles for a loss.

Treasure Coast's defense has been outstanding all year led by its defensive front with seniors Jahari Grant (4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss), Zachery Josue (five sacks, 12 tackles for a loss,) Omari Kinsler (8.5 sacks, nine tackles for a loss) and Richard Kramer (four sacks, nine tackles for a loss).

Senior linebacker Nikko Lopez (64 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss) and senior safety Shamir Sterlin (56 tackles, three interceptions) have been immense leading their units.

The Titans still lean on single-wing principles offensively, running the ball with the likes of seniors Jamison Davis (596 yards, six touchdowns), George Roberts (499 yards, seven touchdowns) and junior Demari Scott (226 yards, five touchdowns) leading the way.

Junior quarterback Ahmar Atwell has thrown nine touchdown passes with his top targets juniors Cam Harris and Gabe Avin along with Roberts.

Atwell in big games, in particular against Vero Beach, has been able to hit key throws in clutch moments and the confidence the team has with the expansion of the offense has Titans head coach Irv Jones thinking his kids can make a run.

"We were always looking for a complement to our single-wing so as we've gone on this season, the kids gained confidence and now, we can do this, we can do that," Jones said. "We've been adding to it. In years past, we'd line up every play the same formation. Eventually, you make it hard on yourself. People would want to practice on us just working on the single-wing, we didn't give them anything else to prepare for. We've done a better job this year. If we can do what we do, I think we're going to be fine."

TCPalm's pick: Treasure Coast 23, Osceola 12

Region 3-3S: (5) Rockledge (5-5) at (4) Jensen Beach (9-1), 7 p.m.

After their first trip to a regional championship game in program history last year, Jensen Beach had to work in some different pieces but produced a 9-1 regular season, its best in the 20-year history of the school.

Jensen Beach linebacker Julius Puryear (40) intercepts a pass in a high school football game against Martin County, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Their reward is a home regional quarterfinal but against a program known for churning out athletes who can play with the best of the best even if their record is .500.

Rockledge played a stout schedule against teams including Cocoa, Seminole, Texas state power Duncansville, Osceola, Trinity Christian and Eau Gallie and won't be fearful of a road trip to Martin County as the lower seed.

The Raiders have one of Florida's best athletes with UCF commit Jaylen Heyward roaming in the back end of the defense, but he also is used on offense to make plays.

Quarterback Traven Green has thrown 11 touchdown passes but Rockledge likes to scatter the ball to different players in the run game with Jaelyn Bradley and Heyward seeing the bulk of the workload.

Defensively, Heyward leads a host of Division I prospects: fellow UCF commit DJ McCormick, D'Mari Jenkins and Terrell Spurill among others.

Jensen Beach's defensive front with Carlos McCormack, Alex Thornton and Brayden Rambo, linebackers Julius Puryear and Easton Scott and Omarion Hall, Jason Curry, Jr., Dylan Fatovich and Cordell Wilkins will accept the task of living up to their regular-season performances.

Offensively, quarterback Jonny Ahern has stepped up and shined with his ability to command the offense in a short time and using his playmakers.

Seniors Elvick Previlma, Michael English, Curry and Fatovich all can make plays with the ball in their hands but senior running back Dennis Palmer Jr. has a chance to show he belongs as one of the state's best against a top-flight defense.

Jensen Beach head coach Tim Caffey feels a low-scoring game is in the cards, and every aspect of the Falcons, including the kicking game with senior Gavin Harte, will be needed to come away with a win.

"(Rockledge) is fast, athletic, well-coached and they have the tradition," Caffey said. "They've been there and done it and they're not going to fear us. We're going to fly around and play hard. The key to us, we're going to have to do some things offensively, we can't rely on our defense in this one."

TCPalm's pick: Jensen Beach 17, Rockledge 16

Region 4-3S: (4) Vero Beach (8-2) at (5) Heritage (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

With Heritage a district champion, Vero Beach is forced to go on the road to begin their playoff run and battle a team they saw in the spring.

The Panthers have shut out six opponents on the season and only have allowed more than 10 points once all year and senior defensive lineman Chance Robinson leads the way with eight sacks and 17 tackles for a loss.

Linebacker Deaven McDonald has 15 tackles for a loss and sophomore Demetres Samuel, Jr. has five interceptions and already holds Power-5 offers.

Heritage's offense is balanced with senior Joe Tenta, who has thrown 19 touchdown passes, with classmate Axzavian Alexander his big-play threat and senior running back Tay Benson is a 1,000-yard rusher on the season.

Vero Beach’s Xavion Griffin (7) runs the ball against Westwood in a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Vero Beach's schedule had tough challenges against strong defenses and should believe those games will serve them well against an opponent with confidence.

SMU commit Tyler Aronson has thrown 22 touchdown passes but might be without the service of sophomore Jonathan Hillsman, who leads the team with eight touchdown catches and has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage on the season.

If he is unable to go, senior running back Octation Osby is more than capable of making an impact and has 10 touchdowns on the ground, but receivers Isaiah Roberts (47 catches, 442, five TDs), EJ White, Robert Jones and Eddie Torres will have to make plays when the ball comes their way.

Vero's defense, outside of allowing 45 points in a loss to Seminole, has been excellent and led by star junior linebacker TJ Alford, who has 78 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and four sacks on the season.

The defensive line is a strength with senior Matthew Bacon (six sacks) and junior Anthwone Montgomery (10 tackles for a loss), linebackers Affeon Rivers and Army commit Kevin Pollock have been steady and in the secondary, Western Kentucky commit Xavion Griffin, White and sophomore Elijah Anderson (five interceptions) can get after it as well as any unit in the area.

Vero Beach head coach Lenny Jankowski is excited to see how kids will rise to the challenge knowing that the opponent will be hungry to prove itself playing a state power.

"Obviously, Heritage is a quality team, 9-1 and talented and well-coached," Jankowski said. "Everybody in our classification and our region, I think anybody can beat anybody. All of the games in our region, anyone can beat anyone including ours."

TCPalm's pick: Vero Beach 26, Heritage 13

Region 3-3S: (6) Fort Pierce Westwood (7-3) at (3) Sebring (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

A rematch of a 30-3 victory for the Blue Streaks back on Oct. 13 will be a second road trip for Fort Pierce Westwood to the middle of the state.

Getting the feel for the same road trip should only help the Panthers, who badly want redemption and should believe they have the pieces to do it.

The combination of EJ Weathers throwing the ball and Todd Jackson running the ball at times has been outstanding for Fort Pierce Westwood at quarterback but also has been inconsistent.

Westwood’s Todd Jackson (1) runs the ball against Vero Beach in a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

That has spread to their playmakers also being inconsistent when they don't touch the ball but senior Braylon Vincent (628 yards, seven touchdowns) can hit home runs out of the backfield and junior wide receiver Colton Foster (six touchdown catches) can be a matchup nightmare at 6-foot-4.

Two-way standouts Jaylyn Monds (Eastern Michigan commit, 332 receiving yards, two interceptions, 10 PBUs) and Traveon Townsend have to come up with a big play or two to ignite the Panthers.

Defensively, Fort Pierce Westwood has the size up front to combat Sebring's running attack with senior Chris Pierre (20 tackles for a loss, nine sacks) centering the defensive front.

Rovers at linebacker and on the edge with Ricardo Guthrie (73 tackles, 14 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss) and Javian Gardner (five sacks, 16 tackles for a loss) and linebacker John Williams III (101 tackles, 13 for a loss) have been consistent performers.

Sebring senior running back Travis Kerney leads the Blue Streak offense with 630 yards and seven touchdowns but classmate Nick Rowe (337 yards, seven touchdowns) also is tough to bring down.

Forcing quarterback KJ Massey to beat them will be what the Panthers want to do defensively but on the other side, Sebring's stout defense will want to force takeaways.

Favid Shannon and CJ Dale each have four interceptions and senior Courtney Watson at linebacker leads the team with 15 tackles for a loss, to go along with 9.5 sacks.

Fort Pierce Westwood head coach Chris Kokell will be coaching in his first postseason game as a head coach and the excitement his kids feel knowing they have a chance to exact some revenge will be energy that needs to translate on the field come Friday.

"Our kids aren't afraid, they're excited more than anything, they wanted Sebring before the seedings came out," Kokell said. "Now, it's time to show out."

TCPalm's pick: Sebring 23, Fort Pierce Westwood 20

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: TCPalm high school football preview: 4 teams set for playoff opener