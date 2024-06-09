TCB Fights ready for big Elvis Fest event

Saturday night is fight night at the 26th annual Tupelo Elvis Festival.

For the fourth straight year, TCB Fights is putting on an event featuring top fighters from Mississippi and beyond. The Decked Out lineup includes a combined 14 pro-am boxing, amateur boxing and kickboxing bouts at Cadence Conference Center. Preliminary bouts start at 6 p.m., and the main card rings in at 7.

An Elvis tribute artist will hold a meet-and-greet prior to the fights and sing the National Anthem. For promotor Grady Hurley, this event is an essential part of Elvis Fest.

“You’re introducing Elvis to the younger demographic. That’s one thing that I was seeing,” Hurley said. “… Elvis, he was a big supporter of karate, Muhammad Ali. He’s in a lot of pictures with Muhammad Ali – the two GOATS of boxing and music.”

Several Mississippi fighters are on the main card. Pontotoc’s Ben “Big Tuna” Parrish will face bareknuckle boxer Dillon “The Dog” Winemiller of Arkansas in one of the boxing matches. California’s Tony “Kryptonite” Lopez will meet Courtland's Teddy “Straight Out of the Jungle” Webster in another.

The featured pro boxing bout will pit Nettleton’s Unterio Gladney against Jackson’s Josh “Wide Open” Weems.

“That’s going to be the fight of the night,” Hurley said.

Decked Out isn’t only about boxing and kickboxing. Portions of the proceeds will go to the Mississippi Wrestling Foundation to aid its effort of growing the sport in the state. Several schools have started wrestling programs over the past couple of years, and once enough programs are established, the sport can become sanctioned by the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

Hurley has been encouraged by the growth of the Decked Out event and the support it’s received.

“We’ve had a great response from the community,” he said. “We’ve got 20 different local businesses sponsoring the fights. … The community’s come out big.”

Tickets can be purchased online at fightertix.com/TCB.