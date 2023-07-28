TC Taylor is a better coach than Deion Sanders among reasons Jackson State football will win SWAC again

For Jackson State football, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day on Tuesday was a homecoming party. It was about the SWAC family getting together before the season begins.

For the first time in three seasons, Florida A&M is the preseason favorite to win the East.

Jackson State is looking to three-peat as SWAC champion, something it has not done since the 1985-90 seasons.

Here are three reasons why Jackson State will win the SWAC championship again in 2023.

Jackson State has solved the Willie Simmons riddle

FAMU coach Willie Simmons is known as an offensive guru, but in the last two games against Jackson State, the Rattlers have failed to score a touchdown.

In the 2021 game, JSU won 7-6, holding FAMU to a pair of field goals in the first half. In 2022, the Tigers played their best game of the season, winning 59-3 in a dominant performance.

This game always has division implications. The winner the past two seasons − Jackson State − has gone undefeated in the SWAC and played in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Loss of Deion Sanders will galvanize Jackson State

Coach Deion Sanders has gone to Colorado and taken playmakers, including his son, Shedeur, the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, and 2022 No. 1 high school recruit Travis Hunter.

Jackson State football has the pedigree, winning the SWAC title 18 times since 1958. The team will be hungry to show the SWAC − and the nation − that its success was not just Sanders.

There are no four- and five- star recruits on the roster this year, but there are plenty of hungry athletes.

“I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder,” running back J.D. Martin said.

TC Taylor is SWAC and will be better coach than Deion Sanders

Taylor is living his dream, having watched Jackson State games as a kid. He played quarterback before being moved to wide receiver at JSU. Taylor went to North Carolina Central as an assistant coach, learning another style of football as an offensive coordinator.

Taylor's offense will be more balanced and look a lot like the MEAC powerhouses of South Carolina State and North Carolina Central.

In the last two Cricket Celebration Bowl losses to SC State (31-10) and NC Central (41-34) both teams manhandled Jackson State on the offensive and defensive lines. Taylor made that an emphasis in his first recruiting class.

“We are going to look a lot bigger up front,” Taylor said. “We want to be physical up front. We know that the games are won and lost on the line of scrimmage.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football: Is TC Taylor better coach than Deion Sanders?