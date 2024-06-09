TC Central's regional quest postponed to Sunday

Jun. 8—MOUNT PLEASANT — Traverse City Central's drive for a regional championship will have to wait.

Rain and playing conditions in Mount Pleasant forced the postponement of the Division 1 regional championship game between TC Central and Midland to Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Trojans trail the Chemics, 5-3, in the fourth inning. Central had a runner on third with no outs when the game was stopped.

Audrey Williams belted a leadoff solo home run in the fourth inning to cut Central's deficit to 5-3 in a contest between two teams in the D1 rankings' honorable mention list. Evie Nowicki walked in the fourth after Williams' homer, and pinch runner Rachel Poortenga advanced to third on a wild pitch when play halted.

Ava King drove in Kayla Noble with a third-inning single to center, and King would later come around to score on a wild pitch.

Central beat Lapeer, 4-3, in eight innings in the semifinals.

Hannah Fellows led off the bottom of the eighth with a double to left field, and Anika Peterson followed with a double of her own for a walk-off victory.

Camryn Craig threw 5.1 innings of one-hit ball in relief, striking out 13 to earn the victory.

Peterson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Williams and King also drove in runs. Williams and Craig doubled in the game, and Grace Cary hit a triple. Lapeer catcher Kaylee Whitney hit a home run and double to account for all three Lightning runs.

Midland upset No. 4-ranked Grand Blanc, 2-0, in the regional semifinals.

St. Francis falls to No. 4 Evart, 3-1

Traverse City St. Francis dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 4-ranked Evart in the Division 3 regional semifinal at Kingsley.

Evart (34-4) scored two runs on sacrifice flies in the third inning that proved to be the difference.

St. Francis ends the season 32-7-1.

"I could not be more proud of what this group accomplished this year," first-year head coach Tom Hardy said. "Our three seniors, Sophie Hardy, Hunter St. Peter and Leah Simetz had incredible years and created so many positive memories. I am grateful to be a part of their journey. Leah Simetz only gave up five hits today. We just couldn't get past Kyra Gray. They both pitched great games."

Gray, the Wildcats' sophomore ace, threw a seven-inning no-hitter, striking out 13.

The Gladiators' Leah Simetz fanned five and allowed only five hits in six frames. Senior Sophie Hardy scored St. Francis' only run in the first inning. She walked twice and stole two bases.

Simetz, Kensley Thorpe and Halle Kadlec each walked, and Claudia Harris was hit by a pitch and stole second.

"We reached two goals this year, winning the Lake Michigan Conference for the last time and winning the district," Coach Hardy said. "Finishing 32-7-1 is nothing to hang our heads on. We wish Evart the best in the rest of their season."

Evart went on to win the regional with a 9-3 decision over Hart (27-14). Hart defeated Pine River, 11-0, to earn a spot in the finals.

Grayling advances to D3 regional final

Grayling fell 2-0 to Gladstone in the finals of the Division 3 regional hosted by Gladstone.

The game was tied 0-0 in the sixth inning before a two-hour rain delay.

Grayling (23-12) defeated Houghton (15-5) by a 9-2 count in the semifinals. Coach Doug Paulus said Cali D'Amour made some big plays in the outfield and pitcher Jessica Campbell threw well in both contests.

Boyne City (20-18-1) dropped a 3-1 decision to Gladstone (12-8) in the second semifinal.

Inland Lakes falls in regional final to HillmanInland Lakes fell to No. 7-ranked Hillman, 17-4, in the Division 4 regional finals at Johannesburg-Lewiston.

The Bulldogs knocked off Harbor Springs 9-3, while 39-3 Hillman beat Rudyard, 12-1.

Gaylord regional in Cadillac moved to Sunday

Gaylord's Division 2 regional games in Cadillac were postponed until Sunday due to heavy rain.

The No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (33-4) face Essexville Garber (29-11) in the semifinals at noon, followed by the winner taking on No. 5 Escanaba (29-7) at 2 p.m. Escanaba beat Freeland, 8-4, before the fields became unplayable.

Frankfort regional moved to Monday

The Division 4 regional at Frankfort was postponed to Monday and will remain at Frankfort.

Bellaire faces Holton at noon, followed by Frankfort against Lake Leelanau St. Mary at 2 p.m. and the finals at 4 p.m.

