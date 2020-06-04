TBT: Tim Richmond beats Dale Earnhardt at Riverside

Anytime you mention Tim Richmond‘s name in NASCAR circles almost everyone has a story to tell. Some are true. Some are legendary.

The story of 1986 was legendary. Richmond won seven races that year, more than any other driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. Richmond also walked away from 1986 with eight poles, 13 top fives and 17 top 10s. Despite the numbers, it wasn‘t enough to claim the series championship — Dale Earnhardt won that.

The final race of the 1986 season was at Riverside International Raceway — a 2.6-mile road course in Riverside, California, where Richmond often dominated. It was the site of his first win — and his 13th and final win.

In this week‘s NASCAR Classic Full Race Replay, go back to the 1986 Winston Western 500 and watch Tim Richmond put on a show to beat a hard-charging Dale Earnhardt on the twists and turns of Riverside.