TBT – Rutgers basketball incoming forward Ace Bailey is an explosive, elite athlete

On Throwback Thursday, a simple reminder of how special Ace Bailey is and what a special kind of talent he has the potential to be for Rutgers basketball.

Bailey, a consensus five-star forward, joins five-star guard Dylan Harper as the foundation of a top-10 recruiting class for Rutgers basketball. The duo of Bailey and Harper mark the highest-ranked commits in the program’s history.

While playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game, Bailey showed off the uniqueness of his skillset. There is the high-flying Bailey who can play above the rim and can posterize opponents.

Then there is the Bailey who has grown his game to include an impressive outside game with considerable range.

These two components of Bailey’s game have been seen consistently from Bailey over the past year.

Here is the elite athleticism as Bailey gets to the rim:

And then there is Bailey in this cut-up, showing his athleticism and shot-blocking ability but also his range.

Over the past year, Bailey has really developed a nice outside game.

2) Ace Bailey (Wing) Bailey is an electric scoring wing that can effectively score it at all three levels. The 6-foot-9 wing has been improving at a rapid rate. He shows potential to be a high level two-way forward due to his tools and high motor. The feel he has for the game… pic.twitter.com/SuthHTwoMm — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) March 5, 2024

USA TODAY High School Sports has Bailey as the top-ranked recruit in the nation.

And for the first time in New Jersey, the duo of Bailey and Harper will be together this weekend for an autograph signing in Parsippany as part of the Morris County Card Show:

Photo credit: Morris County Card Show.

This is the first public signing for either Bailey or Harper since they signed their National Letter of Intents with Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire