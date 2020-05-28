TBT: Matt Kenseth nabs first Cup Series win in 2000 at Charlotte

The 2000 Coca-Cola 600 was a Memorial Day weekend that Matt Kenseth will never forget. It was a rookie battle between Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the longest race of the season, which was made even longer due to rain.

Earnhardt Jr. looked like the car to beat. He started from the pole and led six different times. But after dominating most of the race, his crew made a poor adjustment on the final pit stop and he couldn’t challenge Kenseth for the victory.

Kenseth, who started 21st, came back from deeper in the field than any other previous winner at the time. He used two quick pit stops to put himself into contention for the win and passed leader Bobby Labonte on Lap 375.

After taking the checkered flag, Kenseth circled back around the track and cut doughnuts in the grass on the Coca-Cola logo.

Kenseth is back racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020– this time with Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 42 Chevrolet. Relive his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in this Classic NASCAR Full Race Replay.