TBT: The Best Oregon State Beavers NFL Combine memories

As Oregon State alumni Jake Luton and Isaiah Hodgins take the next step to making their professional dreams come true at the NFL Combine, let's take a look back at some of the best memories from former Beavers at the event.

After winning the second Biletkinoff Award in school history, Brandin Cooks ran the fastest time in the 40-yard dash in the 2014 NFL Combine at 4.33 seconds.

Brandin Cooks haciendo su mejor esfuerzo durante el NFL Scouting Combine hace unos años pic.twitter.com/yZZH7L7Xmf — NFL México (@nflmx) February 3, 2018

Scroll to continue with content Ad

By getting the fastest time at the event, he won $100,000 from Adidas in the process. He used the money to surprise his mother with a new car.

"@BleacherReport: Former OSU WR Brandin Cooks' mom cries tears of joy after he surprises her w/ a new car http://t.co/MY0BW4FbnF" #GoBeavs — Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) April 17, 2014

"She needed one," Cooks said in an interview with Fox Sports. "She was driving around in a 1999 Saturn, and I wasn't having that anymore."

Cooks got drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft. He would be traded twice on his rookie contract to the Patriots and then the Rams, who he currently plays for.

Another standout was defensive nose tackle Stephen Pae, who broke the record for bench presses of 225 pounds at the NFL Combine with 49 in 2011. He broke the previous record of 45 set by former Arkansas offensive lineman Mitch Petrus (2010), former Ohio State defensive end Mike Kudla (2006) and former UTEP defensive tackle Leif Larsen (2000). Combine records have been tracked since 2000.

Story continues

He would be selected by the Bears in the second round of that year's draft.

Eventually joining Paea in Chicago was Ryan Nall, who forwent his senior season at Oregon State to declare for the NFL Draft. The Central Catholic product went undrafted, but signed to the Bears' practice squad before being called up this past season.

He took to Twitter to wish Jake Luton and Isaiah Hodgins a good NFL Combine.

Good luck to @BeaverFootball @IsaiahHodgins and @JakeLuton6 this weekend at the NFL Combine! Honored that I was able to be apart of it something special🙌 pic.twitter.com/UFjMyWqv6y — Ryan Nall (@Ryannall34) February 27, 2020

TBT: The Best Oregon State Beavers NFL Combine memories originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest