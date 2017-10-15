TBS Audiences Up For Game One Of Cubs-Dodgers 2017 NL Championship Series

It’s the second year in a row pairing the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series, but audiences apparently can’t get enough. TBS reports audience increases across all of its platforms for the first game, which pits the two teams for the right to represent the National League in the 2017 World Series. Game two of the seven-game series is tonight.

TBS says NLCS game one coverage averaged 6.4 million viewers, up 56% versus last year, with TBS winning the night across all networks in primetime. Turner’s “TV Everywhere” platforms are up 164% for the first game.

The game one telecast on Saturday peaked with an average of 7.5 million viewers from 9:45 PM to 10 PM propelled TBS to win the night across all cable and broadcast networks in primetime, based on metered market activity. TBS’s 2017 NLCS game one coverage garnered 62% growth among people 18-49 and increases of 59% in men 18-34 and 55% in people 25-54.

The data was derived from Linear-Nielsen (STAR & Arianna).

